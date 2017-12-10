Gettleman, Caserio, Wolf among the candidates for Giants job

Getty Images

Unlike the Browns, the Giants don’t plan to hire a new G.M. before the season ends. Like the Browns, the Giants may hire a guy who was fired from another G.M. job in the offseason.

As PFT noted several days ago, former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman has emerged as the front-runner for the job. The link comes from former Giants G.M. Ernie Accorsi, who is close friends with Gettleman.

But other candidates have been mentioned. Per a league source, Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio and Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf also are in the mix.

The Giants will hire a G.M. before hiring a coach. And the thinking, per a separate source, is that Gettleman or Wolf could hire Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and that Caserio could try to pry Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels from New England.