Giants tie up Cowboys 3-3 as Eli Manning leads them on long drive

Perhaps inspired by the Army-Navy game Saturday, the Cowboys and Giants each had only one possession in the first quarter. Neither scored a touchdown.

The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and used up 7:46 in going 73 yards in 16 plays. They converted two of three third-down plays, but the Cowboys stalled with questionable play calling in the red zone.

After reaching the Giants 4, Alfred Morris ran it for 1 yard on first down before coordinator Scott Linehan called for consecutive passes. Both were incomplete, and Dallas settled for a chip-shot field goal from Dan Bailey and a 3-0 lead with 7:14 remaining in the quarter.

Prescott went 4-for-7 for 28 yards. He completed the four passes to four different wide receivers, none named Dez Bryant. Bryant dropped his only target.

Then, it was Eli Manning time.

Manning received a loud ovation, with many Giants fans standing to show their appreciation. His reentry into the starting lineup nearly got off a disastrous start as Orleans Darkwa fumbled on the first play. But tackle Ereck Flowers recovered.

The Giants ended up eating up 9:24 in going 62 yards in 17 plays before settling for an Aldrick Rosas 39-yard field goal. Tackle Jon Halapio was called for holding on first-and-10 from the Dallas 14, which backed up the Giants.

Manning completed 5-of-6 passes for 32 yards.