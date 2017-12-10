Jaguars dominating Seahawks but lead only 3-0

AP

The Seahawks are finding out the Jacksonville defense is for real. Seattle has gained only 54 yards, with Russell Wilson rushing for 23 and passing for 26.

The Seahawks had two big plays negated by penalties on offensive linemen. Germain Ifedi was called for taunting, which negated a defensive pass interference penalty on Jalen Ramsey. A 34-yard gain by Mike Davis on a pass from Russell was negated by guard Luke Joeckel being downfield too early.

The Jaguars have 146 yards, with 73 coming on their only scoring drive. Josh Lambo kicked a 38-yard field goal with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter. That’s the only points so far.

Blake Bortles has completed 9 of 14 passes for 88 yards.