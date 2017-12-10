Jaguars hold on for 30-24 victory over Seahawks

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2017, 8:08 PM EST
The Titans were upset by the Cardinals while the Jaguars were in fourth quarter of their game against the Seahawks. Jacksonville knew if it held on, it would take a one-game lead in the AFC South with three games remaining.

It wasn’t as easy as it maybe should have been, but the Jaguars won 30-24 victory in a game that had an ugly ending.

Jacksonville moved to 9-4, with the Titans sitting 8-5. The teams close out the season in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.

Seattle fell to 8-5, but it remained only a game behind the Rams, who lost to Philadelphia. The Seahawks host the Rams next week.

The Jaguars and Seahawks will face fines and possible suspensions for what happened during the final two snaps of the game. With the Jaguars in victory formation, Michael Bennett rolled into the legs of the Jaguars offensive line. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette went after Bennett, and both were penalized. Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch.

On the next snap, Quinton Jefferson was ejected and, as he was leaving the field, he attempted to climb the railing after a fan threw something at him. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for running onto the field.

The upstart Jaguars didn’t back down despite seeing their 27-10 lead nearly slip away as Russell Wilson did what Russell Wilson does in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks’ final possession ended with an incompletion on fourth-and-nine at the Seattle 43. They could have gotten the ball back, but on third-and-11, Fournette ran for 13 yards to allow Jacksonville to run out the clock.

Fournette ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Blake Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and a 123.7 passer rating. Keelan Cole caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Dede Westbrook had five catches for 81 yards and a score.

The Jaguars, who led 3-0 at halftime, did much of their damage after the Seahawks lost linebacker Bobby Wagner to a hamstring injury.

Wilson went 17-for-31 for 271 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

  7. That Seattle “incompletion” at 4th and 9 ended with the Jaguar’s DB tackling WR Richardson, while the REF’s ignored it. Fixed it for ya!

    Good home game for you Jaguar’s! Dirty, but that’s football.

  9. The game was over when the Jags hit the 25 point mark. We all know Wilson’s not good enough to win without a dominant defense. 3-20 when the defense gives up 25 plus points.

    Wilson one again plays terrible but puts up garbage time stats to keep the media and Seattle fans on the bandwagon. They better hope the teams REAL MVP Wagner is not seriously injured or they can start looking forward to next year now instead of after the blowout loss they’ll take in the playoffs like the last few years.

  14. Jax beat a team down 5 defensive pro bowlers and escaped with a tight win at Home, so let’s pump the brakes here. At the same time, I’m a huge hawks fan…the conduct at the end of the game was embarrassing. Hawks D don’t like losing? Then maybe they should refrain from letting one of the worse QBs in the league look like a top 15 passer.

  16. Jags D showed out … They got a little soft after they went up by 14, really this shood have been a blowout. Wilson just a week ago againt2 Philly looked like an all-world M V P … That’s what happens when you actually do face the Best D in the League … Those Nasty Jags … Seattle was properly welcomed to ” Lock Down Records Inc. ” !!!

  17. Jaguars fans the new punks, throwing stuff at opposing players. As Sam Wyche would say, “ you don’t live in Jacksonville…..”.

  18. After looking like the World’s Greatest M V P last week against the Eagles … Russell Wilson looked more like Billy Joe Tolliver against the actual League’s Best Defense … Go Jag Nation !!!

  19. Disgusting Jacksonville fans.

    We also have the ref allowing a player to be TACKLED on 4th and 9, straight up tackled.

    You tell me there wouldnt be frustration with that

  20. Age and injuries are catching up with Seattle.Now like a lot of teams that won a SB,the salary cap will take its toll and retaining key players is getting difficult.They are struggling to win against the top half of the NFL even with Wilson on the field.If Wilson gets nicked or worse yet gets knocked out for a while,then Seattle is in big trouble.

  23. The Jax fan that threw something at the player was wrong and should receive what the average NFL fan receives for equal offenses. That said, the Seattle players showed they were classless in their loss. A true champion can handle defeat and success.

  24. That Seattle “incompletion” at 4th and 9 ended with the Jaguar’s DB tackling WR Richardson, while the REF’s ignored it. Fixed it for ya!

    Good home game for you Jaguar’s! Dirty, but that’s football.

    __________________________________________

    Yup just like they missed Baldwin’s pushoff on Poz which setup a TD for the Seahawks and when they missed the Seahawks DB flat tackle Westbrook just as the ball was thrown like something out of NFL Blitz.

  25. kevjamm, Seahawks aren’t my team. I just watch lots of games and noticed a pattern with the Jaguars. Dirty punk players.

