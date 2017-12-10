Jameis Winston says he has “great relationship” with Dirk Koetter

AP

The hours leading up to Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Lions featured a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that there’s “definitely some tension” between Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and head coach Dirk Koetter as the season nears its conclusion.

After the Buccaneers lost 24-21 to drop their record to 4-9, Winston was asked about the report that suggested part of the reason for the tension is Winston’s frustration with Koetter’s offensive scheme.

“Me and Coach Koetter have a great relationship, first and foremost, and we’ve got the same goal when we go out there on that football field and that’s to win the football game,” Winston said, via ESPN.com. “So it doesn’t matter what anybody else can possibly say. Obviously a lot of stuff can come out when we’re not doing as expected, but that’s false. Coach Koetter coaches his tail off and he definitely supports me. So whatever anybody else has to say outside of that — that’s just water under the bridge, man.”

Koetter also denied that their relationship is “not in a good place,” calling it “consistent” and that his bigger concern is the overall state of the football team. Given the record, that would seem to be the right direction but this year’s results have more than a few wondering if Koetter is the right person to fix what’s wrong.