James Harrison active, warming up shirtless

The Steelers will be running a bit short on defense tonight against the Ravens.

In addition to the still-hospitalized Ryan Shazier, the Steelers deactivated safety Mike Mitchell and outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, along with cornerback Joe Haden.

That will create a bigger role for outside linebacker James Harrison, who hasn’t been used much and hasn’t been particularly happy about it. He was a healthy scratch last week, and played just 29 defensive snaps this season.

He’s also warming up without a shirt on during a frigid Pittsburgh night, following the pregame ritual of Shazier.

Also inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, nose tackle Dan McCullers, and safety J.J. Wilcox.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Terrance West are inactive, along with guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, guard Maurquice Shakir, and defensive end Za'Darius Smith.