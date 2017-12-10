Jerry Jones doesn’t talk after game for first time all season

Getty Images

The Cowboys secured a huge win on Sunday in New York, keeping their playoff hopes alive and completing the sweep of their spiraling division rivals. But if you think that means owner Jerry Jones would be bubbly and loquacious, think again.

Via Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones didn’t speak to reporters after the 30-10 win over the Giants.

The uncharacteristic silence from Jones comes at a time when some wonder whether Jones has something up his sleeve for Wednesday’s ownership meeting in Dallas.

The 7-6 Cowboys will get running back Ezekiel Elliott back from his six-game suspension after next Sunday night’s game against the Raiders.