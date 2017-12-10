Jim Caldwell declines comment on contract extension report

Getty Images

A Sunday splash report indicated that Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s contract extension gives him security only through 2018. After the game, Caldwell declined to dip his toe into the water.

Per multiple reports, Caldwell declined to comment on the report that his extension, as a practical matter, makes it easier to fire him after the season.

It does, and the question becomes whether G.M. Bob Quinn will want to hire his own head coach. With a franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford under contract for years to come, that could attract a candidate like, for example, Quinn’s former colleague in New England, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.