Joe Webb in the game for Bills after Nathan Peterman takes shot to head

Such that a quarterback is of much use in Buffalo today, the Bills are down to their last one.

Joe Webb is in the game for the Bills, after Nathan Peterman was hit in the head on a running play.

Peterman was outside the pocket and on the move when he was hit in the head by Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison, so he wasn’t afforded the normal protection quarterbacks can count on.

He was taken to the sideline medical tent, and then straight to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Regular Bills starter Tyrod Taylor is inactive today because of a knee injury.

The Bills have only thrown 11 passes all day, as it’s hard to do anything other than run and hope with the snow piling up.