Josh Gordon scores first TD since 2013

It didn’t take long for Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon to show he was the team’s best receiver upon his return to the lineup in Week 13 and his first game in Cleveland is off to a great start as well.

Gordon hauled in a 18-yard pass from DeShone Kizer in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Packers to create a 7-7 tie and give Gordon his first touchdown since Week 15 of the 2013 season. Before last week’s game, Gordon had not played since December 2014.

Gordon set up his touchdown with a 38-yard gain on the first offensive play of the game for the Browns. Kizer ran for a first down and completed a pass to tight end Randall Telfer for another before hitting Gordon over the middle for the score.

The Packers opened the scoring with a Jamaal Williams touchdown catch after converting two fourth downs on their first possession of the afternoon.