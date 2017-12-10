Josh McCown broke his left hand on Sunday

AP

The Jets lost their starting quarterback in Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Broncos and Josh McCown may not be back in the lineup anytime soon.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said after the game that McCown has a broken left hand. Bowles said he did not know if McCown was done for the year or not.

McCown left the game in the third quarter after a hit by linebacker Shane Ray while he was completing a pass to running back Matt Forte. He was 6-of-12 for 46 yards as the Denver defense offered the Jets nothing but misery on Sunday.

Bryce Petty replaced McCown and went 2-of-9 for 14 yards. Any absence for McCown would leave the starting job to either Petty or Christian Hackenberg, who has not played in a regular season game since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft. Bowles resisted the idea of playing either one of them as long as McCown was healthy, but Sunday’s development could lead to Hackenberg’s NFL debut.