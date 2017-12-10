Josh McCown to locker room with left hand injury

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles said this week that Josh McCown is his starting quarterback for the rest of the season without adding the obvious caveat that McCown has to be healthy to make the rest of the starts.

Right now, McCown’s health is in doubt. He went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos after taking a hit from Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. McCown was favoring his left arm and medical personnel appeared to be looking at his wrist or hand as they made their way to the locker room.

Bryce Petty replaced McCown, just as he did when McCown missed a couple of plays after a shot to the lower back on a first half scramble.

The Jets trail 20-0 after three quarters so McCown may not be returning even if he’s medically cleared before the day is out.

UPDATE 6:13 p.m. ET: The Jets say McCown is questionable to return with a left hand injury.