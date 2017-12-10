Kayvon Webster suffers torn Achilles tendon

Getty Images

The Rams will be without one of their starting quarterbacks for the rest of the 2017 season.

Kayvon Webster suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, per a source with knowledge of the injury.

Webster had played in and started 11 games this year, his first in L.A. A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2013, he signed a two-year, $7.75 million deal with the Rams in free agency.

Webster started two total games in his time with the Broncos, due to a glut of talented cornerbacks. He instantly became one of the best defensive backs with the Rams, and he surely benefited from following Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to L.A.