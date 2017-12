Getty Images

The Texans have had a turnstile at left tackle. Duane Brown, Chris Clark, Kendall Lamm and Jeff Allen all have played there this season for Houston.

Lamm left in the first quarter with a concussion. The Texans announced he will not return.

He becomes the fifth player to leave a game with a concussion in the past two weeks. The Texans lost four players to head injuries last week at Tennessee.

Allen replaced Lamm.