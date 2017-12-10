League office will review Seahawks-Jaguars chaos on Monday

AP

Another Monday, another day of waiting for potential suspensions.

The league office will explore on Monday the chaos that unfolded at the end of the Seahawks-Jaguars game. From defensive lineman Michael Bennett diving at the knees of Jaguars center Brandon Linder during victory formation to defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson being ejected for throwing a punch to defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson being ejected and then trying to climb into the stands after Jaguars fans threw things at him, the league will have plenty to sort out.

Suspensions, if any, will come Monday. Fines would happen later in the week, with the league disclosing them on Friday.

Jefferson’s behavior presents the toughest challenge for the league. Though he was provoked, he arguably should have kept walking through the tunnel and to the locker room. The possibility of Jefferson entering the crowd and creating mayhem presents a potential liability nightmare, with any and all injuries inflicted the responsibility of the league.

The NFL needs to create a clear, bright line regarding situations like this, with an expectation that players, coaches, etc. will ignore any and all misconduct from the stands — and that they will never under any circumstances try to physically interact with fans.