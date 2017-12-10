Long replay review in Tampa leads to right call, eventually

Getty Images

The officials in Tampa may have violated the NFL’s replay procedures to correct an officiating mistake that went against the Lions today.

After Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard caught a pass, he was hit by Detroit’s Quandre Diggs, forcing a fumble that the Lions recovered. But the officials ruled on the field that the pass was incomplete, and that Diggs should be penalized for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver.

There were two problems with that: First, the pass wasn’t incomplete, as Howard had already caught it when Diggs hit him. And second, Diggs clearly hit the ball, not Howard’s helmet, when he committed the hit that was flagged.

Referee Ed Hochuli initially announced that he would review the play to determine whether there was an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit, but the corrected himself and said he wouldn’t review it. Hochuli appeared to be listening to the replay assistant in his ear, and former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira said on the FOX broadcast that Hochuli appeared to be violating the league’s policies, which say that the referee can’t get help from the replay assistant on calls like that.

“I think it’s ridiculous, quite frankly,” Pereira said.

Then Lions coach Jim Caldwell challenged the play, and the league’s officiating department determined that Howard had possession of the ball, and that because Howard had possession, he was no longer a defenseless receiver and so the penalty should not have been called.

“Somehow I think we got to the right call,” Pereira said. “That is about as weird as it’s going to get today, I hope.”

Given the state of NFL officiating, it may not be today’s weirdest call.