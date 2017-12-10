Malik McDowell arrested for disorderly conduct

AP

Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell isn’t playing this season after being injured in an offseason ATV accident, so he wasn’t in Jacksonville with the team on Saturday night.

McDowell was in Atlanta and his night ended with an arrest. McDowell was arrested early Sunday morning at a bar for disorderly conduct after police responded to a verbal altercation that involved McDowell shouting that he had $600 stolen from him. McDowell was initially allowed back inside the club with a friend, but was kicked out again after allegedly emptying bottles of liquor on the floor.

“The odor of an alcoholic beverage, that was coming from [McDowell’s] person, was prevalent,” Officer Angel Hidalgo wrote in the report, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I repeatedly had to give him instructions and at one point he threw himself down on the ground in a tantrum.”

TMZ reports that McDowell also launched into an expletive-filled tirade at police officers during the incident.

McDowell and his friend were both booked and released with $325 bonds.