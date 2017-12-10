Marcus Mariota: I have to be better

Getty Images

The Titans slumped to a 12-7 loss in Arizona on Sunday and quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s rough outing had a lot to do with their offensive difficulties.

Mariota was 16-of-31 for 159 yards and two interceptions on the day and said after the game that he feels like he’s holding the Titans back.

“Frustration is an understatement,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “The defense played lights out, special teams did their job and I have been hurting our team and I have to find ways to get better and improve. I expect myself to do my job, and that’s taking care of the football and converting third downs. And I haven’t been up to par. I have to be better.”

Coach Mike Mularkey said in his press conference that Mariota hurt his knee early in the game, but the quarterback said he was fine health-wise and “just pissed off” about his performance in a game that could have pushed the Titans closer to nailing down a playoff spot.