Matthew Stafford is expected to play

As the Lions try to avoid sliding to 6-7 and, as a practical matter, disappearing from the playoff chase, they’ll have quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, despite a hand injury suffered in a 44-20 loss to the Ravens, is expected to play on Sunday at Tampa Bay, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Stafford has a history of playing through injuries. He aggravated an ankle problem against the Lions last month, but didn’t miss a beat. However, Stafford yielded to Jake Rudock after the injury.

X-rays were negative on Stafford’s hand. He has been limited in practice all week, and he’s officially listed as questionable.