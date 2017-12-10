Mike McCarthy won’t talk Aaron Rodgers return after win

Getty Images

The Packers came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game on a Brett Hundley pass to Davante Adams and then won the game with the same combination in overtime.

The 27-21 win moved the Packers to 7-6 on the season and kept them breathing in the race for an NFC playoff spot with three games to play. The odds of turning that into an actual playoff berth might feel longer if not for the fact that Aaron Rodgers is eligible to play in Week 15 in Carolina.

While the prospect of Rodgers’ return is on plenty of minds after copious shots of him on the sideline during the broadcast of the game, it’s not something coach Mike McCarthy was willing to talk about after the game.

“We love Aaron Rodgers, but I will not answer any questions about him today,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “This is about winning the game, and he’s still in the medical situation and as soon as we have the information we’ll try to get it to you.”

When it comes to Sunday’s game, it’s hard to steer the conversation away from Hundley. He finished 35-of-46 for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a game that the Packers had to win, which will allow him to go out on a high point after a rocky spell filling in for Rodgers this season if that’s how things play out this week.