Mitchell Trubisky plays his best game as Bears blow out the Bengals

After spending much of his rookie season playing in a safe, cautious, run-first offense, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was permitted to air it out today in Cincinnati, and he delivered in a big way.

Trubisky played the best game of his young career, completing 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards, with a touchdown and no turnovers, as the Bears dominated the Bengals, 33-7.

It was an ugly performance on both sides of the ball from a Bengals team that was coming off a short week and a tough, physical loss on Monday night. But while it’s understandable that the Bengals weren’t at their best, it’s hard to excuse just how bad they looked.

In fact, we may look back and say this was the game that marked the end of Marvin Lewis’s tenure as the Bengals’ head coach. Bengals owner Mike Brown has afforded Lewis a great deal of job security, but at some point the team needs to make progress, and the Bengals have regressed significantly this year.

The Bears haven’t exactly made a lot of progress, either, and John Fox is on the hot seat as well. But Trubisky played well enough today to at least give the Bears some confidence that he’s their quarterback of the future — whether Fox is the person coaching him or not.