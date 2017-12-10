Mood “subdued” in Eagles organization

Getty Images

The Eagles have known all season that the recklessness of quarterback Carson Wentz presented the biggest threat to a Super Bowl berth. The risk came to fruition on Sunday, with Wentz suffering a knee injury while running the ball to the end zone.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the mood in the organization currently is “subdued,” which confirms the various reports that the Eagles currently fear the worst when it comes to Wentz’s left knee.

The reports indicate that the Eagles fear a torn ACL. In many situations, the ACL tear can be preliminarily diagnosed via physical manipulation of the knee. Sometimes, however, the MRI shows additional, different, or less damage.