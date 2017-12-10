Nathan Peterman in concussion protocol

The Bills have a playoff hope, but they’re running out of quarterbacks.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters after Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts that Nathan Peterman was in the concussion protocol, throwing his status for the coming week in doubt.

Peterman took a shot to the head from Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison while running out of the pocket, and was quickly taken from the tent to the locker room for evaluation.

He was 5-of-10 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown before leaving, which sounds bad except for the blizzard.

That left Joe Webb to finish the game. Starter Tyrod Taylor was inactive because of a knee injury, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready next week when the 7-6 Bills host the Dolphins.

3 responses to “Nathan Peterman in concussion protocol

  2. I didnt get to see it all at work but the parts I saw were pretty cool. When I first caught a stretch I thought I was seeing a part of the stadium where they dumped snow after some shoveling. Turns out it was the field.

  3. Who doesn’t love or at least respect Joe Webb? Who doesn’t quit by now?

    All these years as a 3rd (sometimes 2nd and a few starts) QB but a core special teams player. Prepare to start at QB but endure the pain of special teams.

    I’m rooting for Buffalo for the rest of the year (I’m from NY and they’re technically the only NY team). Will always be a Giants fan but a fan of the game first and people like Webb.

