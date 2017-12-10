Nathan Peterman in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Bills have a playoff hope, but they’re running out of quarterbacks.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters after Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts that Nathan Peterman was in the concussion protocol, throwing his status for the coming week in doubt.

Peterman took a shot to the head from Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison while running out of the pocket, and was quickly taken from the tent to the locker room for evaluation.

He was 5-of-10 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown before leaving, which sounds bad except for the blizzard.

That left Joe Webb to finish the game. Starter Tyrod Taylor was inactive because of a knee injury, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready next week when the 7-6 Bills host the Dolphins.