NFC playoff picture: Eagles take the top spot

The Eagles’ win over the Rams on Sunday — along with the Vikings’ loss to the Panthers — earned Philadelphia the top spot in the NFC playoff race.

But while Philadelphia has the NFC East locked up, much of the rest of the playoff race is far from over. Here’s how it looks, with three games to go:

LEADERS

1. Eagles (11-2): They’ve clinched the NFC East, but Carson Wentz‘s injury cast a pall over Sunday’s win.

2. Vikings (10-3): Still nearly certain to win the NFC North, despite Sunday’s win.

3. Rams (9-4): Still have the lead in the NFC West, but missed a big opportunity to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs.

4. Saints (9-4): The NFC South race is going down to the wire.

5. Panthers (9-4): A big win over the Vikings keeps the Panthers in good shape to make the playoffs.

6. Falcons (8-5): Still in the NFC South race, and a good bet to earn a wild card if they don’t win the division.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seahawks (8-5): The head-to-head loss to the Falcons hurts.

8. Lions (7-6): Detroit in all likelihood needs to win out to get a wild card.

9. Packers (7-6): Staying in contention without Aaron Rodgers, but they’re still a long shot.

10. Cowboys (7-6): Probably too far out to have a realistic chance at a wild card.

11. Cardinals (6-7): Played well against a playoff team in the Titans, but unfortunately for the Cardinals, it’s a lot easier to be a playoff team in the AFC than the NFC.