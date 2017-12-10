NFC playoff picture: Eagles take the top spot

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 10, 2017, 8:49 PM EST
The Eagles’ win over the Rams on Sunday — along with the Vikings’ loss to the Panthers — earned Philadelphia the top spot in the NFC playoff race.

But while Philadelphia has the NFC East locked up, much of the rest of the playoff race is far from over. Here’s how it looks, with three games to go:

LEADERS
1. Eagles (11-2): They’ve clinched the NFC East, but Carson Wentz‘s injury cast a pall over Sunday’s win.

2. Vikings (10-3): Still nearly certain to win the NFC North, despite Sunday’s win.

3. Rams (9-4): Still have the lead in the NFC West, but missed a big opportunity to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs.

4. Saints (9-4): The NFC South race is going down to the wire.

5. Panthers (9-4): A big win over the Vikings keeps the Panthers in good shape to make the playoffs.

6. Falcons (8-5): Still in the NFC South race, and a good bet to earn a wild card if they don’t win the division.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seahawks (8-5): The head-to-head loss to the Falcons hurts.

8. Lions (7-6): Detroit in all likelihood needs to win out to get a wild card.

9. Packers (7-6): Staying in contention without Aaron Rodgers, but they’re still a long shot.

10. Cowboys (7-6): Probably too far out to have a realistic chance at a wild card.

11. Cardinals (6-7): Played well against a playoff team in the Titans, but unfortunately for the Cardinals, it’s a lot easier to be a playoff team in the AFC than the NFC.

9 responses to “NFC playoff picture: Eagles take the top spot

  1. I said this a few weeks ago, and now it officially true. The Eagles are the Raiders from last year. After finishing 7-9, both jump onto the scene after one offseason. The Raiders were 12-2 when Carr went down, the Eagles are 11-2 right now after Wentz went down. Unfortunate for both teams, as they both looked poised to make some noise in the playoffs in those seasons. Hopefully the Eagles don’t make the same mistake as Oakland and fire the wrong coordinators this offseason though.

  3. The Lions are prolonging the fan’s misery. It’s hard to get behind them when you know they’re going to stick it to you.

  5. Dang, the Vikings missed a golden opportunity today to not only win the division but with Carson Wentz going out, have home field advantage throughout the playoffs

  6. It would have been awfully delicious for the Packers to lose to the Browns today effectively ending their season. But I’m almost glad they won now, cuz now Packer fans can get their hopes up for their savior to come back only to get throttled by a real team next week in the Panthers.

  7. Booth Review says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:54 pm
    Looks like the Eagles are down a QB….

    Tell you what… We will trade you Sam Bradford for a 1st round pick and a 4th round pick?

    _________

    I see what you did there. Nice!

  8. With all the defensive and offensive losses Seattle has sustained, and no kicker, how are they still in competition for the playoffs? Darn shame if Wentz is out for the playoffs!

  9. If you look at the schedules, these next 3 weeks are going to be insane.

    If you look at the 5-10 spots, it goes:

    5. Panthers-Play the Packers, Bucs, @ Atlanta
    6. Falcons-@ Bucs, @ Saints, Panthers
    7. Seahawks- Rams, @ Cowboys (Zeke Return), Cardinals
    8. Lions- Bears, @ Bengals, Green Bay
    9. Packers-Play @ Carolina, Vikings, @ Detroit
    10. Cowboys- @ Oakland, Seattle, @ Philly

    HUGE changes for this playoff picture to change dramatically over the next 3 weeks, especially if Rodgers returns. Going to be fun to watch.

