Packers force overtime in Cleveland

Getty Images

During the 2016 season, the Browns led two games by 14 points that they eventually lost.

They took a 14-point lead for the first time in 2017 on Sunday, but they may not be able to hold this lead either. Brett Hundley hit Davante Adams for a one-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force a 21-21 tie and the game would go to overtime a short time later.

The final score was set up by a 65-yard punt return from Trevor Davis that will go down in the Cleveland annals if the Browns can’t find a way to win in the extra 10 minutes.

Hundley scrambled for a first down on the previous play and it was initially ruled a touchdown before a replay showed Hundley’s knee was down before he got into the end zone. That led to a 10-second runoff as the Packers had no timeouts left, but Hundley delivered the pass Green Bay needed.

That got a happy response from Aaron Rodgers on the sideline, but the Packers still have some work to do to remain in the playoff race for that quarterback’s potential return.