Packers keep hope alive, Browns winless with OT touchdown

AP

The Browns had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Packers, but even that wasn’t enough to set up their first victory of the season.

Green Bay rallied for a pair of touchdowns in the final 13 minutes of the game and then Josh Jones intercepted a DeShone Kizer pass that should never have been thrown to end the Browns’ first drive of overtime. That meant the Packers needed only a field goal to end the game and that looked like where they headed when Davante Adams caught a short pass on third down. Adams spun out of a tackle, though, and kept running all the way through the end zone for a 27-21 Packers win.

The victory pushes the Packers to 7-6 and keeps their playoff hopes flickering with quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to find out this week if he’ll be medically cleared to return to action.

Should this turn out to be Hundley’s final start of the year, it’s one he can be proud of as he went 35-of-46 for 265 yards and three touchdowns while avoiding the turnovers that would have made a comeback impossible. Adams caught two of the touchdowns with the other one tying the game with seconds to play in regulation.

It was setting up to be a very good day for Kizer as well as he threw three touchdowns as the Browns built their lead, but they couldn’t sustain drives in the fourth quarter and the interception was the kind of killer mistake that many Browns fans were likely waiting to see once the tide started to turn Green Bay’s way.

That blunder came after the Browns let Trevor Davis take a punt 65 yards to set up the tying score and they came as dual reminders that teams don’t go 1-28 over the course of two seasons by accident. They have three chances left to finish the deal, but it’s hard to imagine a much better opportunity than the one they squandered this Sunday.