Packers pass up punt twice, go up 7-0

Getty Images

The Packers will remain alive in the playoff race with Aaron Rodgers eligible to return to the lineup with a win over the Browns on Sunday and they did everything they could to ensure they put points on the board on their first drive of the game.

Safety Jermaine Whitehead took the snap on a fake punt and ran for a first down near midfield for one fourth down conversion and wide receiver Randall Cobb gained eight yards on another fourth down in Browns territory to keep the drive going.

The boldness paid off for them when Brett Hundley eluded the Browns pass rush long enough to hit a wide-open Jamaal Williams for a 30-yard touchdown. It’s the rookie’s second touchdown catch of the year and has the Packers up 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.

Hundley was 5-of-6 for 58 yards on the opening drive of what may be his final start of the year for Green Bay.