Panthers hang onto halftime lead, as Vikings TD overturned

The Vikings had their chances, but couldn’t come down with a catch when they needed it.

The Panthers are hanging onto a 14-13 halftime lead, but it has taken some uncharacteristic mistakes by the Vikings to allow it.

Adam Thielen appeared to have caught a go-ahead touchdown just before the half, but lost control as he hit the ground and it was overturned. That was one of a number of plays not made by the Vikings’ pass-catching targets, which has made another good day from Case Keenum look slightly less good.

The Panthers are up thanks to their running game, as Jonathan Stewart has 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half. They’ve also rushed for 108 yards as a team.

The Vikings are second in the league in rush defense, allowing 77.7 yards per game, which is another unexpected trend in this game between NFC contenders.