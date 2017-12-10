Panthers take advantage of Vikings mistake for early lead

AP

The Vikings don’t give up big plays on defense. And they don’t make many mistakes on offense.

But when both of those reversed Sunday, the Panthers took an early 7-0 lead.

Jonathan Stewart just popped a 60-yard touchdown run, getting through the Vikings defensive line untouched and running away. It was a dramatic run for a number of reasons, beginning with the fact it’s the longest rush allowed by the Vikings this year.

They hadn’t allowed a rush longer than 29 yards all season, or a pass play longer than 52.

The Panthers took over after cornerback Daryl Worley picked off quarterback Case Keenum on the first possession. It was just the sixth interception of the year for Keenum, and was the first turnover for the Vikings in their last 35 drives.