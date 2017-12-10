Quinton Jefferson: I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me

AP

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson tried to climb into the stands after a fan threw a drink toward him as he was leaving the field after being ejected. Security pulled back Jefferson and steered him toward the tunnel as other fans tossed food and garbage in his direction.

“I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me,” Jefferson said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Just because I’m playing football, I’m still a human being. I’m still a man.”

Michael Bennett eventually cut off the interview, via Henderson.

Jefferson was jogging toward the tunnel when what appeared to be a Gatorade bottle sailed over his head. He stopped, pulled off his helmet and began yelling at the stands. Jefferson, who was being held by security, broke away and began trying to climb a short wall.

He was ejected a play after teammate Sheldon Richardson. Michael Bennett and coach Pete Carroll drew penalties on the Jaguars’ two kneel downs, as did Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette.