Rams block a Donnie Jones punt, return it 16 yards for a touchdown

The Rams trailed 24-14 at halftime. They now trail 31-28 in the third quarter.

Sammy Watkins caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff on the opening drive of the second half to draw the Rams within 24-21.

Los Angeles, which almost blocked a Donnie Jones punt earlier in the game, got to Jones in the third quarter as Mike Thomas blocked it and Blake Countess returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 10:07 left in the third quarter.

It gave the Rams a 28-24 lead.

The Eagles moved to the Los Angeles 2 on their next drive, and on fourth-and-goal, Alshon Jeffery caught a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to regain the lead 31-28. Philadelphia overcame two holding calls, but benefited from an unnecessary roughness and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Rams in the drive.

The touchdown pass gave Wentz the team record. It was his fourth of the game and 33rd of the season. Sonny Jurgensen had 32 in 1961.