Ravens keeping it close with big plays on offense

The Ravens aren’t good at offense, at least in the conventional way.

But they’re still in this game with Pittsburgh, in their own way.

The Steelers lead 20-14 at halftime, but the Ravens have kept things close without being dominant defensively.

Alex Collins just scored an 18-yard touchdown, to go with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Chris Moore. Collins has eight carries for 52 yards so far, and 46 yards on two catches.

Those big plays were part of a 245-yard outburst for the Ravens, which is approaching their 288.5 per game average (which is 31st in the NFL). Somehow, they’re 13th in the league in scoring, but it isn’t because Flacco is playing particularly well this year.

Either way, they’re trading punches with the Steelers, which should make for an entertaining second half of the AFC North rivalry.