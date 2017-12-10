Ravens pulling away in third quarter

Getty Images

The conditional praise for the Ravens offense earlier was justified, since they’ve been pretty bad in that area this year.

Now, they’re on a legitimate roll.

The Ravens took a 31-20 lead over the Steelers on Patrick Ricard‘s touchdown reception, which is surprising on a number of levels.

First and foremost, the Steelers got off to a 14-0 start, which probably should have been enough.

But the Ravens appear to have found some temporary answers to their offensive issues, after entering the game 31st in the league in total offense.