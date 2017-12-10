Report: Eagles fear torn ACL for Carson Wentz

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2017, 8:12 PM EST
AP

When the Eagles quickly ruled out quarterback Carson Wentz with a knee injury in the second half of Sunday’s game, it seemed inevitable that a report that the team fears Wentz will be out for the rest of the season as a result would follow.

That report came on Sunday evening. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles fear Wentz tore the ACL in his left knee. There will presumably be further tests to confirm that diagnosis.

Wentz stayed in the game after taking a hit from Morgan Fox and Mark Barron on a run to the end zone that was wiped out by a penalty and eventually threw a touchdown before being removed at the end of the possession. The touchdown was his fourth of the night and his Eagles single-season record 33rd of the year.

Nick Foles came into the game and the Eagles added a pair of field goals before a fumble return on the last play of the game accounted for the final points in a 43-35 victory. The former Ram was 6-of-10 for 42 yards on Sunday and it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be making his first start since returning to the Eagles against the Giants in Week 15.

52 responses to “Report: Eagles fear torn ACL for Carson Wentz

  6. Didn’t wanna see the iggles go out like this they say misery loves company me being a Giants fan knows that is true but not this way !If the reports are true I think the iggles will end up having Home field throughout and they will still be a very formidable opponent in the tournament ,,the win today goes a long way and iggle fans still have a lot of football left

  7. I’m not an Eagles fan but I like Wentz. He’s a tough guy. I hope it’s not a torn ACL. That would be awful.

  9. how many damn commentators would it take to say you’re going to get hurt running like that does it take to listen?

  13. Seasons done, god hates us, he smites us at the worst possible time, he leaves us to suffer. Its worse than being a browns fan; at least you have no delusions of grandeur. We get the smallest taste of something great, and its torn from us without pity or hesitation.

  16. Man that’s terrible news.

    Hopefully he has a speedy recovery, nobody wanted to see him go down like that, as he was such an exciting player to watch.

    Good luck and we wish you all the best!

  18. They have been after him to take less risks but he scored a touchdown on the play in a tight game, so cant really fault him. Just chalk it up to a freak accident and get him ready for training camp.

  19. Damn. That’s horrible. They will not play winning ball all game with Foles in there. The Eagles best chance at anything is with Wentz. Hope he makes a full recovery.

  20. Wentz takes too many hits, I’ve never really seen him slide, it’s always run full speed and dive or he gets tackled. It finally caught up to him in only his second season. Dak Prescott is just as big, but he’s an excellent runner who knows when to slide.

  21. Carson thanks for making this the most magical season for us in a long time.

    Rest up….and maybe practice sliding feet first with Mike Trout once that ACL heals up

  22. Well, you won’t be winning the Super Bowl, but maybe you can get squeak out a playoff win for the first time in nine years.

  25. That sucks. Foles is no push over but Wentz was doing something magical this year. Hope they are wrong.

  26. weismobile says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:15 pm
    He took the hit, then threw a TD, then walked off the field. If it’s a torn ACL, that’s frigging toughness right there.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Agreed. Same thing with Dalvin Cook. He went down, got up, and walked to the locker room. Wentz did the same thing. Tough dudes.

    Then you have the wimps of the NFL that breaks a collarbone and has to get carted off (Rodgers) you can definitely tell the men from the boys.

  28. It’s when not if for running QBs.

    And if it is an ACL, that would suck, but Foles can play as he showed today.

  30. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:19 pm
    how many damn commentators would it take to say you’re going to get hurt running like that does it take to listen?

    4 2 Rate This

    —————

    i don”t know, but i was warning about it all year. philly has been whistling past the graveyard all year

    and their d is in no way championship material

  34. Shefty stating the obvious — the eagles *fear* a torn ACL, just like the rest of us — and everyone running with it like it’s the definitive word.

    We won’t know anything definitive until tomorrow at the earliest.

  35. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:19 pm
    how many damn commentators would it take to say you’re going to get hurt running like that does it take to listen?
    —–

    Someone didn’t play competitive sports much.

  39. Easgles have a great all around team. Look at the Vikes, a good team can win with a back up. The eagles will stay very competitive with Foles. They can still without question win their last three. Especially with the giants and then two at home.

  40. The other thing that gets me, besides Gods unwavering hate for eagles fans, is the fact we actually won the game! We may be the first one seed in the history of the NFL with zero chance at winning the super bowl! Besides all the previous eagles teams that were one seeds of course

  41. Just awful. The injuries this year to star players are out of control. I’ve often wondered if we are going to get to the point where players preemptively have artificial ligaments inserted before they begin their NFL careers

  42. walker1191 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:27 pm
    It’s when not if for running QBs.

    And if it is an ACL, that would suck, but Foles can play as he showed today.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Against a team who did not do a single second of game planning for him. That will change going forward, and Foles is no Wentz. They will likely beat the Giants, but the Raiders and Cowboys are now much tougher games without Wentz in there.

  43. Such a bittersweet win.

    Absolutely gutted for Wentz – a great person and a great player.

    He’ll be back with a vengeance in 2018, though. Reuben Frank, Eagles local beat writer, said it in his 10 observations of today’s game better than I ever could: “…this is a special kid and however much time he misses, he’s going to win a ton of football games for this franchise over the next decade.”

    Still one heck of a character win for the Eagles, and a testament to the outstanding veteran leadership on this team. No one on this squad pouted or felt sorry for themselves despite the significant adversity they faced today, and they found to a way to win not only a game they had to have, but also their division.

    Name of the game going forward is complementary football. Eagles are going to have to win with Foles the way the Vikes are winning with Case Keenum – running the ball, defense, and timely special teams play.

    The road to a championship is significantly harder without #11, but not impossible. Make no mistake, today hurts, but my Eagles still have the coaching, talent, and winning character needed to make serious noise.

  45. Let this season end already. It’s bad enough that many teams are playing awful and not being coached well, it’s now coming down to last team standing. I questioned their defense but I still thought they had a chance to get to the super bowl and possibly challenge the Pats. I don’t think a team left right now will give the likely AFC champion Pats a challenge.

  46. I said this a few weeks ago, and now it officially true. The Eagles are the Raiders from last year. After finishing 7-9, both jump onto the scene after one offseason. The Raiders were 12-2 when Carr went down, the Eagles are 11-2 right now after Wentz went down. Unfortunate for both teams, and they both looked poised to make some playoffs noise in those seasons. Hopefully the Eagles don’t make the same mistake as Oakland and fire the wrong coordinators this offseason though.

  47. Damn sad to see the game and hear the outcome. This coming from a very competitive Vikes fan- wish him the best in a quick recovery.
    I know that Dakota nation is proud and Minnesotans are very proud.

    Hope the very best for Philly

  49. psubeerman Iam an iggles hater and honestly don’t like this if it’s season ending,, but coming from an outsider the iggles still have a great chance to get to the Bowl and as my Giants proved against the Patriots it can be done get to the big one and it can be done !

