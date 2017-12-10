Report: Eagles fear torn ACL for Carson Wentz

AP

When the Eagles quickly ruled out quarterback Carson Wentz with a knee injury in the second half of Sunday’s game, it seemed inevitable that a report that the team fears Wentz will be out for the rest of the season as a result would follow.

That report came on Sunday evening. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles fear Wentz tore the ACL in his left knee. There will presumably be further tests to confirm that diagnosis.

Wentz stayed in the game after taking a hit from Morgan Fox and Mark Barron on a run to the end zone that was wiped out by a penalty and eventually threw a touchdown before being removed at the end of the possession. The touchdown was his fourth of the night and his Eagles single-season record 33rd of the year.

Nick Foles came into the game and the Eagles added a pair of field goals before a fumble return on the last play of the game accounted for the final points in a 43-35 victory. The former Ram was 6-of-10 for 42 yards on Sunday and it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be making his first start since returning to the Eagles against the Giants in Week 15.