Report: “Good chance” Amari Cooper plays on Sunday

Getty Images

For much of the week it looked like the Raiders would be playing without wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Chiefs on Sunday, but the outlook brightened on Friday.

Cooper practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle and suffering a concussion on a hit by Broncos safety Darian Stewart in a Week 12 game. Cooper was cleared from the concussion protocol early in the week, but his ankle remained a concern as the team opted to list him as questionable to face Kansas City.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team was “impressed” with how quickly Cooper improved at the end of the week and they believe he has a “good chance” of playing as a result. A pregame warmup will provide the final test before they determine his status.

The Raiders will have Michael Crabtree back after he served a one-game suspension during last Sunday’s win over the Giants, so they’ll have both starting receivers back in action if Cooper gets the green light.