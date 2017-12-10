Report: Nathan Peterman will start on Sunday

Getty Images

The end of the Nathan Peterman era has ended. For now.

The Bills rookie, nearly three weeks after a five-interception first-half performance against the Chargers, is expected to start on Sunday for Tyrod Taylor, who has a knee injury. The report of Peterman starting comes from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that Taylor could be active on Sunday but serve as Peterman’s backup.

Peterman completed six of 15 passes for 50 yards last Sunday, after Taylor exited the game due to injury. The 6-6 Bills host the 3-9 Colts on Sunday.