Report: Tension between Jameis Winston and Dirk Koetter

As Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter inches toward a Lovie Smith-style two-and-out in Tampa, a new report regarding Koetter’s relationship with his quarterback could grease the skids for change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the relationship between Koetter and quarterback Jameis Winston is “not in a good place,” and that “there’s definitely some tension there.”

The reasons, per Rapoport, is that Winston didn’t feel fully supported during his shoulder injury, and that the offense is too predictable.

Meanwhile, former (and perhaps future) Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden recently gushed about Winston.

“I think he’s outstanding,” Gruden said Friday, via Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “I think he’s a tremendous talent. The only thing he hasn’t done yet is win, and I think he will win. Sometimes, you’ve got to be a little patient. Sometimes, you’ve got to be a little more patient than you want to be. I believe he’s going to be a great quarterback. He’s just getting started.”

Winston may just be getting started, but Koetter could be getting finished. And Gruden could be getting started again.

By the way, Gruden returns to Tampa in eight days to call the Falcons-Bucs game, to enter the franchise’s Ring of Honor, and presumably to hear long-suffering fans chanting his name.