Reports: Giants wanted to interview John Dorsey

AP

The Giants fired General Manager Jerry Reese a few days before the Browns parted ways with Sashi Brown, but the Browns moved first to install a new head of their personnel department by hiring former Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey on Friday.

That move sent the Browns in a new direction and it also reportedly has an impact on the search for the Reese replacement. According to multiple reports, the Giants wanted to interview Dorsey their decision to move on Reese at the start of the week helped spur the Browns to make both of their moves at the end of the week.

The Giants are still being linked to former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman, who used to work for the Giants and is not working for any team since being fired in the offseason. The Giants could move to hire him now, but are expected to wait in order to speak to executives currently working for other teams.

Kevin Abrams will be serving as the interim General Manager for the Giants until they make a permanent hire.