Sean McDermott: I was waiting for LeSean McCoy to “rip one off”

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy had one of the best days of his career when he ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns while playing for the Eagles in a 2013 snowstorm.

The numbers weren’t quite as big this Sunday, but McCoy showed he’s still right at home among the flakes in Buffalo’s 13-7 overtime victory. McCoy ran 32 times for 156 yards and a 21-yard touchdown in overtime that ended the game.

Coach Sean McDermott said it was the kind of play he was waiting all day to see from McCoy.

“Well, he is from Harrisburg area so that bodes well,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “He’s a [Pennsylvania] guy. I remember watching that game, actually, on film a few years ago so I was just waiting for him to rip one off and he did. It was good to see.”

The win puts the Bills at 7-6 and very much alive in the Wild Card race with three games left on the schedule. The first of them will come against the Dolphins in Buffalo next week and the Bills probably wouldn’t mind seeing some flakes welcome their divisional rivals from Miami to town.