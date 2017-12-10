Second-half scoring barrage in Jacksonville as Jaguars lead 17-10

AP

After seeing only three points scored in the first half, the Jaguars and Seahawks have gone on scoring barrage in the second half. Of course, both teams have benefited from turnovers.

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Russell Wilson on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. That set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Dede Westbrook and a 10-0 lead.

Seattle answered with a field-goal drive as Blair Walsh hit a 28-yard kick. The Seahawks then recovered the kickoff as Corey Grant fumbled.

Two plays later, Doug Baldwin caught a 26-yard pass from Wilson to tie the game 10-10.

The Jaguars didn’t take long to regain the lead as Keelan Cole had a 75-yard catch-and-run only 11 seconds after Baldwin’s score. The Jaguars lead 17-10 with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Bortles has gone 14-of-21 for 207 yards and two touchdowns.