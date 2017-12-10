Sheldon Richardson, Quinton Jefferson ejected in final moments of loss

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a frustrating loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and they let those frustrations boil over on the field in the final moments of the game.

Seahawks defenders gave a zealous push as Blake Bortles took a knee to run out the clock and a lot of scuffling went on between the two lines. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and center Brandon Linder tangled to one side while a big group went at it a few yards away.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was in that group and wound up being ejected from the game for throwing a punch. Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was ejected one play later and things got even uglier as he made his way off the field.

Fans in Jacksonville threw things at Jefferson, who then charged the stands to go after them. He was pulled away before things could escalate even further.

Richardson and Jefferson can expect to hear from the league and others may also get fined for their behavior in the final moments of a tight game. Any fans who were seen throwing things should see the same from the Jaguars.