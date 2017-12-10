Steelers strike first after interception

AP

The Ravens appeared to have a decent opening drive going.

But then the Steelers defense made the first play of the night, and their teammates on offense followed quickly.

After an interception by safety Sean Davis, the Steelers quickly took a 7-0 lead on Le'Veon Bell‘s 20-yard touchdown run.

The quick answer is nothing new for the Steelers, and if they can force turnovers with an injury depleted defense, they’ll be in good position tonight and in the coming weeks with playoff seeding on the line.