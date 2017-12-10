Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A look at the Bills leaders in their all-time series with the Colts.

Checking in on Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris.

DE Eric Lee has made a quick impression for the Patriots.

Jets rookie WR Chad Hansen made two timely catches last weekend.

Ravens LB Steven Johnson is back in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

What does Bengals CB Adam Jones‘ future look like after being placed on injured reserve?

Browns WR Josh Gordon will play his first home game in a long time on Sunday.

Missed tackles are an issue for the Steelers.

Texans DE J.J. Watt compared his current leg injury with past back problems.

An argument that the Colts defense should have an edge regardless of who the Bills start at quarterback.

Comparing the Jaguars defense with one of the best in recent memory.

The Titans shuffled their roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

Can the Broncos find a way to get their run game going?

Running through Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s first week calling plays.

The Chargers have passed their way back into the playoff race.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is looking for his first win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Cowboys are guarding against overconfidence against a reeling Giants team.

TE Evan Engram had no problems with a parting shot from former Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

The Eagles are trying to wrap up their extended road trip with a win.

Said Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland, “I don’t have any doubts. I feel like as guys, we’re professional and we know what’s at stake and we know what position we’re in. Everybody here loves ball, so I feel like we’re going to go out there and do what we’ve got to do in these last four games.”

Will effort be a problem for the Bears this weekend?

What’s the cause of the Lions’ offensive line issues?

The Packers are patching together their defensive backfield this week.

Coach Mike Zimmer’s record has him in good position on Vikings all-time lists.

Falcons DE Takk McKinley enjoyed the snow in Atlanta.

The Panthers have been called for the fewest penalties in the league.

Saints WR Tommylee Lewis hoped his first touchdown would come in a win.

Monday will mark the 40th anniversary of the first Buccaneers win.

The Cardinals say motivation won’t be a problem to close the season despite their record.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins will see his brother across the field on Sunday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks the team’s players will grow as a result of this year’s hardships.

Some positive notes about the Seahawks offensive line.