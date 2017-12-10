T.J. Yates to DeAndre Hopkins again gives Texans the lead

AP

T.J. Yates has played two series. The only question he has left is: Why didn’t the Texans put him in the lineup sooner?

It took an injury to Tom Savage, who has not returned after taking a huge hit from Elvis Dumervil in the second quarter, for Yates to play. Yates has led the Texans on touchdown drives of 75 and 75 yards as Houston has taken a 16-13 lead early in the third quarter.

Yates has completed 8-of-10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns went to DeAndre Hopkins — for 7 and 29 yards — as the Pro Bowl wide receiver has caught 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Yates is matching 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is 11-of-19 for 182 yards and an interception.