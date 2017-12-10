Telvin Smith inactive; Blair Brown will start for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars ruled out linebacker Telvin Smith for a second consecutive game with a concussion. Rookie Blair Brown will start in his place again.

Brown had three tackles and half a sack last week.

Keelan Cole will start for a fourth consecutive game for wide receiver Allen Hurns, who is out with an ankle injury.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are cornerback Jalen Myrick, nose tackle Eli Ankou, offensive guard Chris Reed, offensive tackle Josh Walker and offensive tackle William Poehls.

Seattle will play without defensive end Dion Jordan, who is inactive with a neck injury.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are running back Eddie Lacy, safety Kam Chancellor, center Joey Hunt, guard Oday Aboushi, wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Nazair Jones.

Mike Davis will start at running back.