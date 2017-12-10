The Chiefs are running away from the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders and Chiefs took the field with first place in the AFC West on the line, but only one of the teams has played like it through the first three quarters.

The Chiefs have extended their lead to 26-0 in the third quarter on a Charcandrick West touchdown run that looked a lot like the game as a whole. West simply battered his way through the Raiders for the 13-yard touchdown and that’s indicative of the way every fight has gone for the Chiefs to this point in the game.

Oakland’s offense has featured bad ideas, bad execution and bad everything else and they didn’t make it past 100 total yards until there were just over two minutes left to play in the third quarter. The defense had been doing a better job, but they’ve been on the field for 58 plays and the Chiefs have been having success with West and Kareem Hunt on the ground as they run the clock on a big lead.

That looks like it will be enough to end a four-game losing streak and keep the Chiefs on top of the division for another week.