Tom Savage injured after taking a huge hit

AP

Texans quarterback Tom Savage got absolutely blown up by Elvis Dumervil. Savage’s hands shook as he lay on the ground.

Savage was checked out on the sideline while the 49ers had the ball but was allowed to return for the next series. He threw two incompletions on the next series before being checked out again by the team’s medical staff.

When the Texans got the ball back, Savage attempted to run onto the field but was pulled back.

He left for the locker room.

Savage was evaluated for a concussion at Tennessee last week at halftime but returned for the second half after clearing protocol.

T.J. Yates, who signed after Deshaun Watson went on injured reserve, is in the game.

Yates led the Texans on a scoring drive right before halftime, but the Texans missed the extra point. The 49ers lead 10-9.