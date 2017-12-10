Week 14 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Colts at Bills

Colts: C Ryan Kelly, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Rashaan Melvin, WR Donte Moncrief, RB Matt Jones, T Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway

Bills: G John Miller, QB Tyrod Taylor, T Cordy Glenn, CB Leonard Johnson, WR Brandon Reilly, TE Khari Lee, T Seantrel Henderson

Vikings at Panthers

Vikings: T Mike Remmers, TE David Morgan, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, C Pat Elflein, DT Jaleel Johnson, DE Tashawn Bower

Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, T Amini Silatolu, DE Zach Moore, C Tyler Larsen

Bears at Bengals

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Adrian Amos, OL Cameron Lee, DT Eddie Goldman, LB Pernell McPhee

Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict, RB Joe Mixon, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, S Shawn Williams, LB Nick Vigil, G Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou

Packers at Browns

Packers: CB Demetri Goodson, RB Devante Mays, LB Nick Perry, T Ulrick John, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Bryce Treggs, DB Jabrill Peppers, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DL Danny Shelton, TE Matt Lengel, OL Marcus Martin

49ers at Texans

49ers: T Trent Brown, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Antone Exum, LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, DL Ronald Blair

Texans: RB Alfred Blue, WR Braxton Miller, LB Jelani Jenkins, T Julien Davenport, WR Cobi Hamilton, DT Chunky Clements, LB Ufomba Kamalu

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders: G Jon Feliciano, CB David Amerson, QB Connor Cook, LB Cory James, DE Jihad Ward, T Jylan Ware, WR Isaac Whitney

Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Murray, CB Marcus Peters, QB Tyler Bray, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Parker Ehinger, DL Justin Hamilton

Lions at Buccaneers

Lions: T Rick Wagner, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, G Emmett Cleary, LB Nick Bellore, WR Bradley Marquez

Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves, DT Clinton McDonald, S Josh Robinson, S T.J. Ward, QB Ryan Griffin, OL Mike Liedtke, WR Bobo Wilson

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: WR Brice Butler, CB Orlando Scandrick, RB Trey Williams, LB Justin Durant, DT Daniel Ross, TE Blake Jarwin, DL David Irving

Giants: LB B.J. Goodson, OL Justin Pugh, QB Davis Webb, WR Tavarres King, WR Travis Rudolph, CB Eli Apple, DT Khyri Thornton