Week 14 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Colts at Bills
Colts: C Ryan Kelly, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Rashaan Melvin, WR Donte Moncrief, RB Matt Jones, T Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway
Bills: G John Miller, QB Tyrod Taylor, T Cordy Glenn, CB Leonard Johnson, WR Brandon Reilly, TE Khari Lee, T Seantrel Henderson
Vikings at Panthers
Vikings: T Mike Remmers, TE David Morgan, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, C Pat Elflein, DT Jaleel Johnson, DE Tashawn Bower
Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, T Amini Silatolu, DE Zach Moore, C Tyler Larsen
Bears at Bengals
Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Adrian Amos, OL Cameron Lee, DT Eddie Goldman, LB Pernell McPhee
Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict, RB Joe Mixon, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, S Shawn Williams, LB Nick Vigil, G Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou
Packers at Browns
Packers: CB Demetri Goodson, RB Devante Mays, LB Nick Perry, T Ulrick John, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Bryce Treggs, DB Jabrill Peppers, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DL Danny Shelton, TE Matt Lengel, OL Marcus Martin
49ers at Texans
49ers: T Trent Brown, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Antone Exum, LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, DL Ronald Blair
Texans: RB Alfred Blue, WR Braxton Miller, LB Jelani Jenkins, T Julien Davenport, WR Cobi Hamilton, DT Chunky Clements, LB Ufomba Kamalu
Raiders at Chiefs
Raiders: G Jon Feliciano, CB David Amerson, QB Connor Cook, LB Cory James, DE Jihad Ward, T Jylan Ware, WR Isaac Whitney
Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Murray, CB Marcus Peters, QB Tyler Bray, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Parker Ehinger, DL Justin Hamilton
Lions at Buccaneers
Lions: T Rick Wagner, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, G Emmett Cleary, LB Nick Bellore, WR Bradley Marquez
Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves, DT Clinton McDonald, S Josh Robinson, S T.J. Ward, QB Ryan Griffin, OL Mike Liedtke, WR Bobo Wilson
Cowboys at Giants
Cowboys: WR Brice Butler, CB Orlando Scandrick, RB Trey Williams, LB Justin Durant, DT Daniel Ross, TE Blake Jarwin, DL David Irving
Giants: LB B.J. Goodson, OL Justin Pugh, QB Davis Webb, WR Tavarres King, WR Travis Rudolph, CB Eli Apple, DT Khyri Thornton