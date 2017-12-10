Zach Ertz, Robert Woods expected to miss today’s Eagles-Rams game

Getty Images

Neither team’s passing game will be 100 percent when the Eagles meet the Rams today.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is out of the concussion protocol but is still not expected to play today, while Rams receiver Robert Woods is expected to miss another game with his shoulder injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both players were officially listed as questionable.

Ertz leads the Eagles with 57 catches. He suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Seahawks.

Woods still leads the Rams with 703 receiving yards despite missing the last two games with that shoulder injury. He is expected to return next week.