Zach Ertz, Robert Woods officially inactive

Getty Images

The Eagles made it official: They will play without tight end Zach Ertz against the Rams.

Ertz was diagnosed with a concussion last week in the loss to the Seahawks. Trey Burton and Brent Celek are expected to receive more snaps in Ertz’s absence.

Linebacker Joe Walker (neck) will miss his second consecutive game. Najee Goode will see additional snaps in his absence.

The Eagles’ other inactives are offensive tackle Will Beatty, running back Wendell Smallwood, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

The Rams will not have leading wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder). It marks the third game Woods has missed, with the Rams hoping to get him back next week.

Los Angeles’ other inactives are linebacker Connor Barwin, quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Lance Dunbar, running back Justin Davis, linebacker Carlos Thompson and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree will play despite being listed as questionable.